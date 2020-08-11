Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa discharged from hospital after Covid-19 recovery

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, has recovered from Covid-19 on Monday and has been discharged from hospital in Bengaluru here where he was admitted after testing positive for COVID-19.

"The Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa was discharged from Manipal Hospitals today evening following his clinical recovery and as per guidelines. He has responded well to treatment and at discharge, he was comfortable and asymptomatic. His vital parameters were stable. He is advised home quarantine and follow up as per guidelines," Director of the Manipal Hospitals, Dr Manish Rai said in a statement.

Yediyurappa tweeted his gratitude to doctors, nurses and staff who treated him. at the hospital.

"Thank you, everyone, for your wishes and prayers. I have been discharged from the hospital and will be in self-quarantine. Grateful for your affection and support. I look forward to getting back to the routine very soon," the 77 year old said in a tweet.

Other leaders in Karnataka, including former chief minister CM Siddaramaiah, have also tested positive for the virus

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu tested positive for coronavirus and said he was being treated at a government hospital.

Karnataka has reported over 1. 78 lakh Covid-19 cases so far and over 3000 fatalities. (ANI)

