Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 22 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday called an emergency meeting over increasing COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru.
The meeting is being held with concerned officials and departments to discuss measures to control the rising COVID-19 cases in the city.
According to the health department, till Sunday, Urban Bengluru had reported 1,272 cases while rural Bengaluru reported 47 COVID-19 cases.
According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 9,150 cases including 3,395 active cases, 5,618 patients who have recovered, and 137 deaths so far. (ANI)
Karnataka CM calls emergency meeting over COVID-19 situation in Bengaluru
ANI | Updated: Jun 22, 2020 13:07 IST
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 22 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday called an emergency meeting over increasing COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru.