Karnataka CM cancels Delhi visit after testing positive for COVID-19

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 6 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said his trip to Delhi stands cancelled after he tested positive for COVID-19, with mild symptoms.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19 with Mild symptoms and have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in the last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get yourself tested. My trip to Delhi stands cancelled," tweeted Bommai today morning.

Bommai was set to attend the 3rd meeting of the National Committee of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 7th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog during his visit to Delhi.

This is for the second time that Bommai has tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier on January 10, 2022, Bommai has tested positive for COVID-19.



Karnataka on Friday recorded 2,042 new COVID-19 cases making the total active caseload tally in the state to 11,403. Of the 2,042 cases, about 1,309 cases were reported only from Bengaluru. According to the government's latest data for Friday, the day's test positivity rate stood at 6.32 per cent. With two deaths reported, the total death tally in the state now reached 40,113.

Recently, Bommai participated in a function organized by the Council of Architecture.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took a jibe at the Congress party over the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) reservation and said that the party's culture is that of rowdyism.

"Congress has the option of challenging the BBMP reservation matrix in the court. Instead, the party has barged into Vikasa Soudha and indulged in rowdyism. How appropriate is this? This shows the Congress culture. Everyone will condemn it," said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

His remarks came after the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Karnataka government to publish a ward-wise reservation list to facilitate State Election Commission for initiating the constitution of local bodies within a reasonable time frame. (ANI)

