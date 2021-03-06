Karnataka CM condoles death of agriculture scientist Mahadevappa

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 6 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday expressed grief over the death of Agricultural Scientist and Padma Bhushan awardee M Mahadevappa.

"A master in the field of Agricultural Science, Mahadevappa was also admired for his service-mindedness. In his death we have lost a great agricultural scientist," Yediyurappa said in his message.

Popularly known as the 'Father of Hybrid Rice', M Mahadevappa died on Saturday.



Mahadevappa who was born in Madapura in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district was a renowned Agriclutultural scientist.

He began his career as a Senior Researcher in Mysuru's Central Food Technological Research Institute and went on to succeed in developing high-yielding hybrid varieties of rice and jowar.

Mahadevappa served as the Vice-chancellor of the University of Agricultural Sciences in Dharwad for two terms and as the chairman of the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research of which he was a member of the governing council. (ANI)

