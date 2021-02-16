Karnataka CM condoles death of former Governor Rama Jois, says he was great thinker

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 16 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday condoled the demise of Justice M Rama Jois and said that we have lost a great thinker.

Former Governor of Bihar and Jharkhand passed away on Monday night.

Remembering Justice Rama Jois Chief Minister said that "he was imprisoned during the emergency period. In his death, we have lost a great thinker."



CM Yediyurappa said Justice Rama Jois was a legal luminary whose thoughts were reflected well in his books on law and constitution.

"May the departed soul rest in peace and May God give strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss," he said.

Justice Rama Jois, who hailed from the Shivamogga district, has served as Governor of Bihar and Jharkhand, Rajyasabha member and Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High court. (ANI)

