Karnataka CM condoles the death of retired High Court Judge Justice KL Manjunath

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 23 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed his condolences on the death of retired High Court Judge Justice KL Manjunath on Sunday.



"Justice Manjunath was a very good lawyer. His services as the President of Advocates Association, High Court judge, chairman of the Karnataka River Waters and Border Disputes Authority, Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Commission is commendable," said Bommai in his condolence message.

"I pray to the almighty to bestow eternal peace on the departed soul and give the strength to his family members and well wishers to bear this grief," he added. (ANI)

