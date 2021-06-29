Karnataka CM flags off 'Kisan Rail' with 250 tonnes mangoes for Delhi

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 29 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday flagged off a 'Kisan Rail', bearing 250 tonnes of mangoes from Chinatamani to New Delhi, from the Yelahanka Railway Station in Bengaluru.

According to an official statement, Kisan Rail plays a vital role in providing best price for farmer's produce. "It enables farmers to get easy access to distant markets thereby increasing their income," the Chief Minister said.

He also thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implementing Kisan Rail project.



Kisan Rail was introduced in August 2020 and has proved to be beneficial to farmers, traders of agriculture products and exporters. A subsidy of 50 per cent is given in freight rates for transportation of agriculture products through Kisan Rail. This enables farmers to transport their products at a cost which is very less than road transport.

So far, 1250 tonnes of mangoes from Kolar and Chikballapur districts has been transported to the national capital through five Kisan Rail services.

Since the Kisan Rail runs as per the timetable, it is easier to transport commodities to suitable markets across the country. As it is possible to travel 2300 kms from Kolar to Delhi within 38-40 hours, the freshness of the fruits can also be retained. Kisan Rail helps in the secure transportation of farmers produce to markets and consumption centers.

Basavaraj Bommai, Minister for Home, R Ashok, Minister for Revenue, ST Somshekhar, Minister for cooperation, R Shankar, Horticulture Minister, SR Vishwanath, MLA of Yelahanka constituency were present. Ashok Kumar Verma, Manager, Bengaluru Railway Division, Rajendra Kataria, Secretary, Agriculture and other senior officers were present at the station. (ANI)

