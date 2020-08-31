Karnataka CM flags off RO-RO train from Karnataka and Maharashtra

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Minister of State (MoS) for Railways Suresh C. Angadi, flagged off 'Roll-On Roll-Off' (RO-RO) train from Nelamangala, near Bengaluru to Bale, near Solapur in Maharashtra, through video conferencing on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion Yediyurapp said, "Prime Minister is emphasizing on the multimodal connectivity. APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) market in the region offers tremendous scope for RORO."

He also congratulated Angadi for taking lead in the initiative and assured full cooperation from State Government.

"Multimodal connectivity is the dream of the Prime Minister. Thousands of trucks plying between Bengaluru and Solapur. With RORO travel time will be reduced to just 17 hours. This is a trial run that got delayed due to COVID," said Angadi.

As per a release issued by the government, RORO is a concept of carrying road vehicles loaded with various commodities on open flat railway wagons.

It is a combination of best features of road and rail transports in the sense that they offer door to door service with minimal handling transported by fast and direct rail link, added the release.

"RO-RO train services were first introduced in Indian Railways on Konkan Railways in 1999, and are running successfully since then," said the release. (ANI)

