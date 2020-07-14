Karnataka CM holds COVID-19 review meeting with officials

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 14 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday held a meeting with District Commissioners and Zila Parishad CEOs via video conferencing and took stock of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The video conference was held to take stock of the situation regarding containing COVID-19, agricultural activities, and preparedness for flood situation, the Chief Minister's Office informed.

Directions were given to take stringent action against those private hospitals which are not cooperating to provide COVID and non-COVID treatment. The Chief Minister also directed to fix targets for testing labs to conduct COVID tests.

During the meeting, it was discussed that priority should be given to the rapid antigen test. One lakh test kits have been purchased and distributed in the districts. It was instructed to use test kits wisely to conduct the tests during emergency cases.

Increased number of COVID-19 cases have been reported in Bangalore Urban, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Bellary, Udupi, Kalburgi districts. The Chief Minister instructed to take measures to control the death Cases which is increasing in Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, and Mysore.

Officers were directed to take strict measures in the containment zones and also to appoint field-level health workers on the contract basis for six months if necessary, the CMO informed.

The Chief Minister directed to quarantine the migrants from other states and also to step up the monitoring system.

It was directed to constitute booth level committees with the help of elected representatives and volunteers for the process of monitoring quarantine, contact tracing, house to house survey.

People above 60 years and those suffering from other serious illnesses must be segregated. Persons with ILI and SARI must be identified and mandatorily tested for COVID. (ANI)

