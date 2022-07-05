Karnataka CM holds meet to oil the wheels of Road Transport Corporations of state

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 5 (ANI): Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with the one-man committee headed by retired IAS officer MR Srinivasamurthy, which has been constituted to suggest measures for rejuvenation of all the Road Transport Corporations of the state, said the CM's office (CMO) on Tuesday.

Adoption of new technologies, efficient use of fuel and human resources, better management of finances, improvement of the passenger services and other issues came up for discussion at the meeting.

Notably, on June 3, Basavaraj Bommai suggested the State Road Transport Corporations to focus more on resource mobilisation through not just fleet operations, but from other sources too.

Bommai, who held a meeting to review the implementation of budget programmes in the Transport department, said that a report is awaited from the expert committee constituted to suggest rejuvenation of State Transport Corporations.

In-principle approval has been given for setting up automated driving test tracks at a cost of Rs 80 crore at Devanahalli, Kolar, Hosakote, Gadag, Ballari, Vijayapura, Bidar, Yadagiri and Davangere, Bommai said and instructed the officials to implement the project without any delay.



In the meeting, it was decided to provide good amenities and infrastructure for passengers along the State Highways. The amenity complexes should have branding and good maintenance.

CM appreciated the tax mobilisation in the department for 2021-22 which was 103 per cent of the target.

Bommai instructed the officials for speedy completion of the Shiggaon Bus Depot and Driver Training Centre, for which administrative approval has been granted.

A meeting will be convened soon to extend the 'Vidya Nidhi' scholarship scheme for children of Yellow Board vehicle drivers.

The meeting was attended by Transport Minister B Sriramulu, Additional Chief Secretary in Finance Department ISN Prasad and other senior officials. (ANI)

