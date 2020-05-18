Karnataka CM holds meeting to discuss guidelines regarding COVID-19 lockdown

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 18 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday held a meeting with state ministers and senior government officers to discuss the guidelines issued by the Centre regarding the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown.

The meeting was held at Vidhana Soudha here.

The central government on Sunday extended the ongoing COVID-19 induced nation-wide lockdown till May 31, but with a set of new relaxations commencing from Monday. The Ministry of Home Affairs has also given powers to states/UTs demarcate areas in Green, Orange and Red zones, which will allow them to start activities except in containment zones.

According to the guidelines, "all other activities will be permitted except those which are specifically prohibited under these guidelines. However, in containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed, as mentioned earlier." (ANI)

