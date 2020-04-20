Karnataka CM holds meeting with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, police officers over Padarayanapura incident

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 20 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday held a meeting with State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and police officers over the Padarayanapura incident that occurred on Sunday.

A ruckus erupted in Padarayanapura on Sunday allegedly over shifting of suspected COVID-19 persons to quarantine facility by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials.

"I met the Chief Minsiter and briefed him. CM has told us to act strictly. I have told the same to my officials. We won't tolerate such acts by anyone. We have arrested 59 people and five FIRs have been registered. I'm going to Padarayanapura now. Will make sure others are quarantined," said Bommai earlier today after meeting the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, reacting on the incident, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy said that the people responsible must be dealt with proper action.

"These kinds of incidents are not acceptable, its an act of shame. Doesn't matter which community one belongs to, each and every one must follow the guidelines and law. Whoever is indulged in such act must be punished," he said.

In a series of tweet Kumaraswamy said that it was not at all needed to attack the police check post and this act is unacceptable.

The incident occurred in the late evening on Sunday at Padarayanapura which is recognized as a 'Red Zone' when BBMP officials went to bring 15 secondary contacts of corona positive patients.

However, some people and youth created ruckus and broke the barricades and removed police post which was stalled in the area.

Soon after receiving the information, Bengaluru South Deputy Commissioner of Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

"Lockdown continues, please remain indoors. Tomorrow will be as it was till today. We Understand your situation and appreciate your cooperation," tweeted Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, Bhaskar Rao.

In Karnataka, 390 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19, of which 16 people have succumbed to the infection, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

