Karnataka CM holds review meeting of new buiding of Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday reviewed progress of the work on the new building of Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi.

MLAs Jagadish Shettar and Govind M Karjol, Chief Secretary to Government T M Vijayabhaskar, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister P Ravikumar, Adviser to Chief Minister M Lakshminarayana and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

With his Cabinet yet to be constituted fully, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is visiting Delhi for discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

Yediyurappa was sworn-in as the 25th chief minister of Karnataka on July 26, following the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government after it lost the trust vote. However, his Cabinet is yet to be constituted.

On July 29, he sailed through the confidence motion that was held through a voice vote in the state Assembly. (ANI)

