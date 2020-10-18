Karnataka CM inaugurates Nadabaha Dasara cultural events (Photo credits: BS Yediyurappa official Twitter account)
ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2020 23:35 IST


Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 17 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday virtually inaugurated Nadabaha Dasara cultural events from his home office 'Krishna'.

On the same occasion, Vinayak Toravi was awarded Rajya Sangeetha Vidwan Award in Mysore.
"Today from Home Office Krishna inaugurated the Nadabaha Dasara cultural events through virtual media. Vidwan Vinayak Thoravi was also presented with the State Music Vidwan Award in Mysore," Yadiyurappa tweeted (roughly translated from Kannada). (ANI)

