Karnataka CM joins 'Aero India' meeting with Rajnath Singh

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], January 24 (ANI): The Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday participated in an online meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh regarding the 'Aero India 2023' that will be held in the state.

The 14th edition of 'Aero India 2023' will be held at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru from February 13 to 17.

While addressing the press, Bommai said, "I participated in a meeting with the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Chiefs of Army through video conferencing. 'Aero India' which will start on February 13 is a prestigious event. Since 1996, Karnataka has been hosting it at Yalahanka. We planned a bigger show this year and more participants including delegates, heads and CEOs of aircraft companies are expected. The public can also watch this. The Prime Minister will inaugurate it. We discussed the preparations for the Aero show today in the meeting."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also said, "I came here (Kalaburagi) to visit Ganagapura where the Vittal Heruru statue will be inaugurated. I will also visit the Ganagapur Dattrayya temple."

"I have released five crores to develop Ganagapur as the District administration has prepared a master plan. The estimated cost to build a corridor on the model of Kashi Vishwanath and Kalahasti in Ujjain is more than 60 crores in amount and 67 crores Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared for the corridor. Our government will allot the fund in the upcoming budget," added the Chief Minister.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rajnath Singh lauded Karnataka at the Apex Committee meeting of Aero India, saying that the state is known for its skilled manpower and robust defence manufacturing ecosystem.



Rajnath Singh reviewed the preparations of the forthcoming Aero India during the apex committee meeting held in New Delhi .Rajnath Singh was given a detailed account of the arrangements of the 14th edition of Asia's largest aero show, which will be held in Bengaluru, Karnataka between February 13-17, 2023. Shri Rajnath Singh exhorted all the stakeholders to ensure fool-proof arrangements for the participants. He said, Aero India 2023 will not just be an event, but a display of the growing prowess of the defence & aerospace sector and the rise of a strong & self-reliant 'New India'.

The five-day event, on the theme 'The runway to a billion opportunities', will be the largest-ever aero show organised at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in a total area of around 35,000 sqm. As on date, 731 exhibitors have registered for the event. Defence Ministers' Conclave, with the theme 'Shared Prosperity Through Enhanced Engagement in Defence (SPEED)', and a CEOs Roundtable are among the marquee events.

Singh further said that Karnataka played a significant role in conducting the world's first hybrid Aero Show- Aero India-2021.

"We successfully and safely conducted Aero India-2021, the world's first hybrid Aero Show, in Bengaluru. The state of Karnataka definitely had a very important role in this and I appreciate the state government for this," Singh further said.

The five-day event will combine a major trade exhibition of the aerospace and defence industries as well as an aerial display by IAF.

Besides global leaders and big investors in the aerospace industry, the show will also see participation by think tanks from across the world. According to the government official, Aero India will provide a unique opportunity for the exchange of information, ideas and new developments in the aviation industry. In addition to giving a fillip to the domestic aviation industry, it would further the cause of Make in India.

Delegates from over 55 countries and more than 540 exhibitors participated in Aero India 2021. (ANI)

