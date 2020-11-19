Karnataka CM launches program for implementation of Village One Centre

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 19 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday launched an online program for the implementation of the Village One Center, which will bring all government services under one roof in hundred villages in Davanagere district of the state.

BS Yediyurppa said implementation of the center will help the public avail of government services without visiting government offices.

He said that the establishment of these centers will reduce the role of intermediaries and they will also save the time and money of people.



The Center will operate from 8 am to 8 pm and in future, it intends to provide micro-banking facilities.

He added that the centers will use technology to provide timely service to the masses and will become popular in the future.

Minister of Urban Development and Davanagere District Minister, B.A. Basavaraja and other senior officials were also present at the launch. (ANI)

