Karnataka CM likely to visit Delhi to discuss cabinet expansion with high command

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 13 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa likely to visit Delhi after Diwali to meet BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and other high command leaders to discuss cabinet expansion.



"Chief Minister Yediyurappa is likely to travel Delhi after Diwali, most probably on Tuesday, to meet BJP national president JP Nadda and high command leaders to discuss cabinet expansion," the sources told ANI.

On November 12, a meeting of senior BJP MLAs was held at minister Ramesh Jarakiholi's residence amid speculations of Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle. More than a dozen aspirants are waiting to be included in seven vacant chairs. (ANI)