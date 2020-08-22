Karnataka CM offers prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 22 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at his residence in Bengaluru on the first day of the 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Several devotees in the state also offered prayers at the Sri Satya Ganapathi temple in Bengaluru on the occasion.



As per tradition, after 10 days of festivities, devotees will finally bid adieu to the elephant-god for the year by immersing it in water bodies.

However, the festival this year is being celebrated in a much more restricted way amidst the global pandemic situation. The social distancing norms will prevent people from celebrating the festival in the congregation.

According to new guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued on July 29, cultural and religious functions and other large congregations will continue to remain prohibited. (ANI)

