Karnataka CM orders high-level probe into Shivamogga blast

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], January 22 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday ordered a high-level probe into the cause of the blast at a crusher site in Hunasodu village of Shivamogga district.

Taking to Twitter, he said that strict action against the guilty will be taken.

"I express my deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. The injured are being treated and I wish them a speedy recovery," Yediyurappa said.



He also informed that teams have been sent immediately for the necessary rescue operation. I am in contact with the senior officials since last night, he said.

Earlier in the day, police and officials inspected the site in Hunasodu village where the blast took place on Thursday evening. Shivamogga MP BY Raghavendra also visited the spot.

At least eight people were killed in a dynamite blast in Hunasodu village on Thursday evening, said Shivamogga District Collector KB Shivakumar.



The loud blast that occurred around 10.20 pm last night, resulted in mild tremors in and around Shivamogga. (ANI)

