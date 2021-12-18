Karnataka CM paid last respects to former Union Minister RL Jalappa

Kolar (Karnataka) [India], December 18 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday paid his last respects to former Union Minister RL Jalappa who passed away due to health complications.



Earlier, the Chief Minister condoled the death of veteran politicians and former union minister RL Jalappa and said that he was credited with the establishment of many educational institutions and social work.

"RL Jalappa was credited with the establishment of many educational institutions and social work. May the Lord give peace to their soul. I pray for the family and the fans to give them the strength to overcome this pain," said an official statement issued by CMO.

On Friday, the veteran politician who served as a Union minister passed away due to health complications. (ANI)

