Karnataka: CM pays tribute to martyrs at National Military Memorial

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 16 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday paid tribute to the martyred soldiers on the occasion of Vijay Diwas at the National Military Memorial here.

Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai, Chief Secretary TM Vijayabhaskar, Director, Department of Military Welfare and Rehabilitation, Brigadier Ravi Muniswami and MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar also paid tribute to the martyrs.

Vijay Diwas is commemorated every year on December 16 to mark India's victory over Pakistan in the war of 1971 that led to the liberation of Bangladesh, then East Pakistan. (ANI)

