Karnataka CM takes action after woman from Davanagere complains about unavailability of roads

Davanagere (Karnataka) [India], September 17 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has sent a team to Rampura village in Davanagere district where a woman had complained about the unavailability of roads in the area.

Bindu, a resident of Rampura village in Davanagere district had requested and written mail to CM Bommai to construct roads and provide a bus service to the village.



In a video, she said, "H. Ramapura is a backward village lacking bus service and proper road facility. For this reason many marriage proposals were cancelled. Most of the outsiders think it's a backward village lacking education facility and infrastructure development (there is only schooling facility till 5th standard in the village)".

"I had requested CM and I got a reply from the CM secretariat that they will look into it and resolve the issue," added Bindu.



Following the complaint, Mahantesh Bilagi, Deputy Commissioner, Davanagere along with other officials visited H Ramapura village yesterday and inspected and instructed officials to start the work as soon as possible.

"We will ensure roads are built and bus service is established," said the district official.

"We will make sure roads will be constructed and bus service provided. As soon as possible your marriage will also be done since you mentioned that you cannot get married till roads are built. Will lay a good road and will also bring a good husband for you," said Bilagi while speaking to Bindu over the phone.



After a quick action on her complaint by the state government, Bindu said, "DC has assured that a bus service will be started immediately and road construction will also be initiated in a few days. I thank all who supported me in this cause". (ANI)

