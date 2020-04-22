Karnataka CM thanks ITC Education Trust for pledging funds towards COVID-19 relief

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 22 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday thanked ITC Education Trust for pledging funds towards COVID-19 relief.

Taking to Twitter, the Karnataka Chief Minister said, "A sincere thank you to @ITCCorpCom Education Trust for their generous donation to the #CMRF_Karnataka."

The company has pledged Rs two crore for the treatment of COVID-19 affected as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

With 1383 more cases and 50 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total number of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 19,984, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)

