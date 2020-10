Mangaluru [Karnataka], October 15 (ANI): As rain continues to batter Karnataka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has called for a review meeting via videoconferencing with the deputy commissioners and senior officials of the flood-affected districts on Friday.



Yediyurappa told reporters that compensations and funds, required for rehabilitation, will be released soon after the district in-charge ministers visit respective places and give reports. (ANI)