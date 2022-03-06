Karnataka CM unveils bronze statue of late VM Kadaiah Hiremath in Hubballi

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], March 6 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai unveiled the bronze statue of the late VM Kadaiah Hiremath in Hubballi on Sunday.



Speaking after unveiling the statue and releasing a commemorative book on Kadaiah, the Chief Minister said, "Kadaiah lives on even after his death as Vivekananda said that death is not an end for achievers."

"Kadaiah had a close association with my father. We should learn about human values from his life. He toiled in his farm field till 76 and lived an ideal life," said Bommai. (ANI)

