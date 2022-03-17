Karnataka CM vows to make Bengaluru a defence hub

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 17 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said Bengaluru will evolve as a major hub of Defence research and products catering to the needs of not only India but also of its friendly nations.

Bommai participated in the inaugural event of the seven-storeyed Flight Control System (FCS) Integration facility at Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) in Bengaluru on Thursday.



Developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the facility was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The state-of-the-art complex has been constructed in record 45 days, with in-house hybrid technology consisting of conventional, pre-engineered and precast methodology.



Speaking at the occasion, the chief minister said, "Bengaluru is home to over 180 research and development institutions of the international level. The city has highly competent and skilled manpower. Apart from defence and industrial hubs, a semiconductor hub will come up in Bengaluru."



Bommai appealed to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for all the support from the Union government and Ministry of Defence to develop the defence hub which could meet not only the defence needs of India but also of its friendly nations.

Describing the Flight Control System Complex as a miracle as it has been established in an unbelievable time of just 45 days, Bommai said, the technology could be used in the construction of various structures in the State as it would save cost and time.

He said construction of a six storied complex in just 45 days, which is usually the time taken for tendering process in the state, is nothing short of a miracle. (ANI)

