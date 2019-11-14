Karnataka CM Yeddiyurappa pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on 130th birth anniversary

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and State Minister Basavaraja Bommai paid tributes to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 130th birth anniversary on Thursday.

Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964.

He became the prime minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country.

In India, Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a mark of respect to Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India.

Nehru was fondly called Chacha Nehru and was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children.

After his death, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as Bal Diwas or Children's Day in India.

On this day, a number of activities, such as games and competitions, are organised for students in schools nationwide, while government bodies pay tribute to the late prime minister and organise commemorative events. (ANI)

