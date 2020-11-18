Karnataka CM Yediyurappa adopting 'divide and rule': Siddaramaiah on Maratha Development Board

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18 (ANI): Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for adopting a "divide and rule policy" by announcing the constitution of a Maratha development authority in the state.

"BS Yediyurappa as always is adopting divide and rule policy by establishing Maratha development authority. With only electoral benefits in mind, Yediyurappa is taking the unscientific route of establishing development bodies based on only castes," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

There has to be a comprehensive analysis of social reality before deciding on government programs. Had Yediyurappa been genuinely interested in alleviating the status of people, he could have accepted the Social and Educational Survey report that is ready to be released, he further stated.

"BJP Karnataka, which has failed to compete on development agenda during elections, is destabilising social harmony through divisive politics. This is against democracy and social justice," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

"I strongly condemn any decision which is only intended to reap political benefits. There is dispute between Kannadigas and Marathis for long time now and with the announcement of Marathi development authority, CM of Karnataka is instigating Kannadigas and disrupting peace," he added.

Siddaramaiah said he further opposed the decision taken against the interests of Kannadigas.

"I strongly oppose any decision taken against the interests of Kannadigas. There are many other pressing issues that needs government assistance. Yediyurappa should look into that first to address inequality before hurting the sentiments of Kannadigas," he tweeted.

"When I was CM of Karnataka, Anna Bhagya, Ksheera Bhagya, and other programs were implemented. These were not intended to divide people on caste or language. Yediyurappa has been neglecting these pro-people programs while announcing funds for projects that were not in the budget," Siddaramaiah added.

"The Karnataka chief minister says government does not have money for social security schemes and pro-poor schemes," stated Siddaramaiah adding "Then where did they get crores of funds for Marathi development boards?" (ANI)