Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa conducts aerial survey of flood affected areas

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in north Karnataka to take stock of the situation.

Officials apprised Yediyurappa about the flood situation before he undertook the aerial survey.

There is a flood-like situation in northern parts of Karnataka due to Maharashtra releasing huge volumes of water from its reservoirs after receiving heavy rainfall in the state.

In view of the floods, Congress MLA HK Patil had written to the Chief Minister, asking him to cancel his Delhi trip scheduled for August 6, and visit flood-affected areas in the state instead.

Yediyurappa was sworn-in as the 25th Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 26, following the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government after it lost the trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly. (ANI)

