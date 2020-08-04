Karnataka CM Yediyurappa continues to remain stable in hospital

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa who is undergoing treatment at the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru after testing positive for COVID-19 continues to remain stable and is responding to treatment, said the hospital on Tuesday.

"Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa continues to remain stable since his admission for COVID-19 treatment and has been responding to treatment. He is cheerful and attending to his activities. He is closely being monitored by an expert panel of doctors," the hospital said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Yediyurappa chaired a review meeting regarding ventilator beds in State over the phone with officials.

As per an official release, officials said that 681 ventilators were received by Karnataka from the government of India under PM-CARES.

"Number of ventilator beds increased during last week by 335 in the State, including 166 in Bangalore. The remaining 346 ventilators will be installed by the end of this week. Another 1,279 ventilators allotted to Karnataka by the government of India will be received during this month," officials informed the Chief Minister. (ANI)

