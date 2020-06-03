Karnataka CM Yediyurappa holds meeting with PWD officials

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday held a meeting with the officials of Public Works Department (PWD) and instructed them that the work on roads and bridges which were damaged by the floods should be completed on a priority basis.

The officials informed CM Yediyurappa that repair work has been undertaken in the state at a cost of Rs 500 crore and out of the 1,800 flooded roads, 1,700 roads have already been completed. Bridge construction works are in progress, they added.

The Chief Minister ordered the appointment of unemployed engineers as trainees as the process of hiring engineers was delayed.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the construction work of the airport in the Sogane village of Shimoga town should be completed within a year while maintaining quality.

Meanwhile, CM Yediyurappa said that the land has been identified for the construction of the Vijayapur airport.

At the meeting, it was decided to upgrade the state's 1,650 km rural roads to district highways and 10,110 km district main road as state highway.

The Technical Committee of retired officers of the PWD is conducting a study to publish a statewide uniform rate list of various engineering departments. Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karajola said the department can save hundreds of crores of rupees of the government if the uniform rate list is released.

A total of 4,813 national highways works are being executed in the state at a cost of Rs 30,675 crore. The Chief Minister suggested building a one-metre barrier at the base of the bridges for improving groundwater and drinking water for livestock as per the central government guidelines.

Chief Secretary TM Vijayabhaskar, Public Works Department's Additional Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goyal and senior officials were present in the meeting. (ANI)