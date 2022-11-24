Karnataka CM's stand on border dispute is wrong, says Oppn leader in Maharashtra legislative council

Maharashtra [India], November 23 (ANI): Leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve on Wednesday opposed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's statement on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute and said that his stand is wrong and will escalate the matter.

Karnataka CM Bommai had earlier said that the border row has become a political tool in Maharashtra, and any party in power will raise the issue for political purposes. My government is capable to protect the borders of Karnataka and has taken steps also, Bommai had said.

While commenting on CM Bommai's statement, Ambadas Danve, a Shiv Sena leader of Uddhav Thackeray Faction said, "CM of Karnataka's stand on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute is wrong and his statement will do nothing but escalate the matter."



"We will also go and meet the people there. The CM of Karnataka has to understand his role in the issue and its importance to not of the people of Karnataka but also of Maharashtra. We oppose the statement of the CM of Karnataka," said Danve.

"We will meet the chief minister and deputy chief minister and talk about this matter," he said.

Commenting on the recent meeting of Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, Danve said that it was a courtsey meeting between the two young leaders.

"Those who shake hands with Mehbooba Mufti did not tell us. People who are commenting on this meeting, should not worry about us, they should think about themselves," he said. (ANI)

