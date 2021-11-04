Karnataka Cong seeks Padma Shri for late actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 4 (ANI): Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar today urged Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai to recommend the name of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar for Padma Shri and consider the star for Karnataka Ratna.

"I request the CM to consider late actor Puneeth Rajkumar for Padma Shri, Karnataka Ratna and name an important name after him for people to remember him every day," said DK Shivakumar in a tweet.

Karnataka Chief Minister on October 29 taking to Twitter, paid a heartfelt tribute and called Rajkumar's untimely demise a personal loss.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other noted politicians including Rahul Gandhi, Prakash Javdekar and Nirmala Sitharaman also mourned his death.

The demise of Rajkumar took the entire country by shock and several popular actors from Bollywood and South film industry including Dhanush, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, among others, have expressed their condolences.

Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last on October 29, 2021. Colloquially known as Appu, he was an actor, playback singer, television presenter and producer. He died of cardiac arrest at the age of 46. (ANI)

