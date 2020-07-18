Karnataka Congress chief accuses state govt of corruption in medical purchases for COVID

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): Lashing out at Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led government over the handling of coronavirus crisis, Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar on Saturday accused the Karnataka government of corruption in the purchase of ventilators.

"Tamil Nadu government buys a ventilator for Rs 4.78 lakh but Karnataka Government buys it for Rs 18.20 lakh. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, answer us on this corruption by your government," said Shivakumar.

The Congress leader alleged that the people of Karnataka are "dying because of the unavailability of ventilators".

"But BJP's ministers are busy in corona corruption in all medical purchases, from Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to test kits and even beds. BJP government is using this health crisis as an opportunity to loot," he alleged.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 51,422 COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

