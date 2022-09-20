Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivkumar extends support to resolutions for making Rahul Gandhi as party chief

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Responding to question on several Congress Pradesh Committees passing resolution for making Rahul Gandhi as party President, grand old party's Karnataka state unit chief DK Shivkumar on Tuesday endorsed the resolution and said 'I also stand by it'.

Currently, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Kashmir units of the party have passed the resolution.

The Congress had last month announced that the elections for its president will be held on October 17. The result will be declared on October 19.

Shivkumar also attacked the BJP and alleged Congress has always promoted Bhagwat Gita and now the Basavaraj Bommai-led government is trying to hijack it.



"Education minister of Karnataka doesn't know that Rajiv(Gandhi) ji for 3-4 years came out with a scheme that everyone should see Ramayana and Mahabharata every Sunday on Doordarshan. Rajiv ji promoted Bhagwat Gita to every man and woman in this country. So this is the philosophy of congress party and now he (Karnataka education minister) is trying to hijack now," Shivkumar told ANI.

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh on Monday, September 19, announced that the Bhagavad Gita will be taught as part of the moral education syllabus in schools and colleges across the state from December.

Congress Karnataka Chief met Interim party president Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath along with his brother DK Suresh over which Shivkumar said," It was a courtesy meeting and wanted to pay my condolences. she is our leader."

As polls to elect the next Congress president are drawing closer, the chorus has yet again started to grow in favour of Rahul Gandhi, who resigned from the post after the 2019 general election debacle.

On Monday, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor met interim president Sonia Gandhi and received the nod to run for Congress president in the upcoming election. (ANI)

