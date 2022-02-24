Karnataka Congress leaders to meet Rahul Gandhi at 3:30 pm

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader DK Shivakumar and working presidents of Karnataka Congress will meet MP Rahul Gandhi at his Delhi residence at 3:30 pm on Thursday.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Feb 24, 2022 13:48 IST
