Karnataka Congress MLA B Narayan Rao. (Photo: DK Shivkumar Twitter)
Karnataka Congress MLA Narayan Rao dies of COVID-19

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2020 18:04 IST


Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 24 (ANI): Karnataka Congress MLA B Narayan Rao passed away due to the novel coronavirus on Thursday.
"Narayan Rao, MLA from Basavakalyan constituency in Bidar district passed away at 3:55 pm today. He was admitted to Manipal Hospital on September 1. He was diagnosed with severe COVID-19 infection," Manipal Hospitals said in its statement.

Congress State president DK Shivkumar said that Rao was a committed Congress leader known for his simplicity and service to the poor.
"Deeply saddened to hear about the unfortunate demise of our Basavakalyan MLA Shri. B Narayan Rao due to Covid-19," Shivkumar wrote on Twitter.
In a subsequent tweet, Shivkumar said he was a "committed" Congress leader who was known for his simplicity and service to the poor. "Heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family in this time of grief," the tweet further read. (ANI)

