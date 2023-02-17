Karnataka: Congress protests against BJP minister Ashwathnarayan's 'finish off Siddaramaiah' remark

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 17 (ANI): The Karnataka Congress on Friday staged a protest at Congress Bhavan against Karnataka Minister CN Ashwathnarayan remark to 'finish off Siddaramaiah.'

Talking to ANI, Ramlinga Reddy, Congress working president said, "We are protesting here regarding CN Ashwathnarayan's remark. In a public meeting, he was telling the public to kill Siddhamarian and nobody including Karanarka Chief Minister, Home Minister and workers condemned his statement. Now we are going to CM residence. We want him to be dismissed."

One of the Congress leaders also talked to ANI and said, "When CN Ashwath Narayan became a minister he took oath stating that he is going to uphold the provisions of the constitution but he violated them."

"The Article 21 of the constitution of India guarantees the right to protection of life and personal liberty and such fundamental rights have to be protected by the government, but unfortunately CN Ashwath Narayan being a minister has issued a statement instigating the BJP workers to kill Siddhamarian who is none other than former chief minister of present opposition party," Congress leader said.

"We are demanding to register a case against him and punishing under the provisions of the India Penal Code. We want him to get arrested immediately and also demand the governor to dismiss him because he had violated the oath," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka Congress filed a complaint against state IT and Higher Education minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan for allegedly urging people to 'finish off' Congress leader Siddaramaiah like Tipu Sultan at Malleshwaram police station.

Reacting to the minister's remark on Thursday, the former Karnataka chief minister dared Ashwath Narayan to get a gun for himself and not instigate people.



"Higher Education Minister @drashwathcn has appealed to people to kill me like how Tipu was killed. Aswath Narayan, Why are you trying to instigate people? Get the gun yourself," tweeted Siddaramaiah.

Speaking at a public event, the Karnataka minister had exhorted people to 'finish off' Siddaramaiah the way two Vokkaliga chieftains -- Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda -- had killed 17th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.

Hitting out at the BJP leader, the former CM said love and friendship cannot be expected from leaders of a party that "worships the murderer of Mahatma Gandhi"."I am not surprised by @drashwathcn's call to kill me. How can we expect love and friendship from the leaders of the party that worships the murderer of Mahatma Gandhi?" tweeted Siddaramaiah.

Questioning the Basavaraj Bommai government's silence in the matter, he claimed that it only goes to show that the present CM endorses Narayan's statement.

"It is surprising that no action has been taken against a minister who has openly appealed to people to kill. This shows that @CMofKarnataka, @BSBommai, Home Minister @JnanendraAraga and their incompetent cabinet is sleeping and is in agreement with Ashwath Narayan," he tweeted.

Demanding the sacking and arrest of the BJP minister for his remark, the former CM tweeted, "@CMofKarnataka @BSBommai should immediately initiate action to sack him from the cabinet & arrest. If no action is taken, it only means that BJP is in agreement with the appeal or they think Ashwath Narayan has become 'Mentally Unstable'."

A war of words has erupted between Congress and the ruling BJP ahead of the Assembly polls in Karnataka before May 2023. (ANI)

