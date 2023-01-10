Karnataka Congress stages protest against BJP over launch of book critical of Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 10 (ANI): The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, on Tuesday, staged a protest against the proposed launch by BJP workers of a book titled 'Siddu Nija Kanasugalu' (The Real Dreams of Siddaramaiah), which is critical of former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah.

The KPCC staged the protest outside the Congress Bhavan in Bengaluru.

"When there is no achievement to speak of, the opposition leaders use the weapon of cheap tricks which is nothing but an evil tactic used by BJP," KPCC tweeted on its official Twitter handle.



The book was scheduled to be launched yesterday by the BJP workers in Bengaluru's Town Hall area. The event was reportedly cancelled after the KPCC members and Siddaramaiah supporters protested against the launch on the site.

"By launching the book defaming the former CM of Karnataka, BJP is merely doing silly politics. We demand the authorities to stop the launch of the book," Congress workers demanded.

KPCC working president R. Ramalinga Reddy, along with Siddaramaiah and Congress supporters were present in the protest.

The former Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah, has been on the news for lambasting the Basvaraj Bommai government for the rejection of the state's tableau by the Centre for Republic Day parade in the national capital. (ANI)

