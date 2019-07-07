Congress workers staged a protest in Bengaluru on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Congress workers staged a protest in Bengaluru on Saturday. Photo/ANI

Karnataka: Congress workers protest against privatsation of state-owned companies

ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2019 19:11 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 6 (ANI): Congress workers staged a protest in Bengaluru on Saturday against the Union Budget 2019-20 and the government's move to privatise the state-owned companies in the Budget.
"Today's protest is regarding the 2019-20 Union Budget as it is not facilitating the middle-class people. We are protesting against privatising the state-owned companies. We are also against the 25 members who have been elected from Karnataka but they are not even raising their voice towards the betterment of the state", Darshan, a party worker said.
He also said that Bangalore is a metropolitan city and state fund is not enough for it. The city needs funds from the centre but in this budget, BJP has not given any preference to Karnataka.
"When Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was reading the budget, the poor and middle class came in the last. She started with corporate people, FDI, NRI's and in the end, poor people and middle class came. I think in the budget they should be given the first preference", he further added.
Another party worker, Diwakar claimed that one day Modi">Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will sell India.
"Our Finance Minister is from Karnataka and so she should give some preference to the state but BJP has not given anything to Karnataka in this budget," he said. (ANI)

