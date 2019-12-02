Karnataka: Congress's DK Shivakumar appears before I-T dept in money laundering case

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): Senior Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Monday appeared before the Income Tax (I-T) Department here in connection with a money laundering case.

The department had summoned Shivakumar to appear before it today.

After an FIR was registered against him for allegedly obstructing I-T officials from discharging their duties, Shivakumar had on November 29 called it a "political vendetta" and said he is ready to go to jail.

"This is all a political vendetta. All cases are being done by these officers and friends of BJP. We know that. We will fight it out politically. We are ready to go to jail, no problem," Shivakumar had said.

The Supreme Court had on November 15 dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging the bail granted to Shivakumar by the Delhi High Court in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

On October 23, the Delhi High Court had granted bail to Shivakumar while taking into note that he had been extensively interrogated by the probe agency since his arrest on September 3.

The High Court had said that there was no material on record to show that he was a flight risk. (ANI)

