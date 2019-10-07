Elephants are being prepared for Jaboswari procession in Mysore. (Photo/ANI)
Karnataka: Countdown begins for Dasara festival, Mysore gearing up for grand Jamboswari procession

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 23:14 IST

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Mysore, the cultural capital of Karnataka, is all decked up for its traditional Jamboswari (elephants) procession on the occasion of Dasara on Tuesday.
The grand procession of elephants marks the culmination of ten-day-long festivities in the state, celebrated along with Navratri festival.
The district administration reviewed all the facilities arranged ahead of the event.
The famous 4 kilometre-long procession is scheduled to be flagged by the Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa who is set to perform puja to the Nandidwaja in front of Mysuru Palace.
The main festivities will take place in the golden howdah of the goddess Chamundeswari.
A total of 39 portrait floats will participate in the Jamboswari parade.
Folk singers and dancers from various parts of the country have arrived in the state to participate in the Dasara festival. Tourists including foreigners are eager to witness the Jamboswari parade.
In order to ensure smooth conduct of Jamboswari, Mysore Police has planned to deploy hundreds of police personnel in several parts of the city. (ANI)

