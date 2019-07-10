Karnataka crisis: BJP kidnapped our MLAs, keeping them at gunpoint, says Congress leader

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 9 (ANI): Congress leader Zameer Ahmad on Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had kidnapped their MLAs and is keeping them at gunpoint.

Ahmad said that mobile phones of the Congress MLAs have been seized and they are not even allowed to talk to their family members.

"At least four to five people are constantly keeping a watch on them (Congress leader)," the Ahmad said.

The 13-month old Congress-JDS government slumped into crisis following the resignation of 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly last Saturday.

Earlier today, Congress leader Roshan Baig resigned from his membership of state Assembly.

The Congress and DMK has accused the BJP of destabilising an elected government in Karnataka through "poaching" and staged a walkout in Lok Sabha in protest today.

Meanwhile, BJP MLAs from the state will hold a protest in front of the Vidhan Soudha on Wednesday demanding immediate resignation of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

They also demand the formation of a BJP led government in the state. (ANI)