Karnataka crisis: Confident, all issues will be sorted, say Cong leaders

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 08 (ANI): Two of the senior Karnataka Congress leaders - DK Shivakumar and KC Venugopal - on Monday expressed confidence and asserted that all issues in the troubled coalition with JD(S) will be sorted out.

The party strongmen, who are in-charge of pacifying the flock of disgruntled MLAs, also blamed the BJP of destabilising the government.

"We can't speak. It was all indoor meeting," DK Shivakumar told reporters outside the residence of state Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara here when asked about the meeting of party leaders and some legislators.

"I know what my BJP friends are doing. They are not only looking at my movements but also various other friends," he said.

He assured, "There is nothing to worry as we all are friends and they will be convinced. There are also small issues and will sort it out."

Karnataka Congress in-charge KC Venugopal said, "Let us see. We will have confidence. I am confident always."

On the other hand, party lawmaker from the state, DK Suresh, told reporters that all Congress ministers in Karnataka are going to resign.

His statement comes as state Minister and independent legislator H.Nagesh, who was inducted in the cabinet last month, withdrew support from the HD Kumaraswamy-led government. Nagesh also added that he is willing to support a government led by the BJP, if they come to power.

The 13-month-old coalition government slumped into crisis following the resignation of their 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly on June 6.

JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath had on Saturday claimed that 14 MLAs have jointly tendered their resignations to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and requested him to accept them.

With the dramatic turn of events, Kumaraswamy had to cut short his US visit and return to Bengaluru on Sunday, as the state government appears to have fallen into a minority.

The strength of the ruling coalition in Karnataka has come down to 105, which is eight short of the half-way mark of 113.

Apart from Congress strongman Ramalinga Reddy, Anand Singh, Ramesh Jarkiholi, BC Patil, H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda, S Hebbar, Mahesh Kumatalli, Gopalayya, and Pratap Gowda Patil have tendered resignations. However, the Speaker is yet to accept the resignations.

As many as 10 of the rebel MLAs are lodged in Mumbai's Sofitel hotel. (ANI)

