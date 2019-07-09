Karnataka crisis: Kumaraswamy reaches Prestige Golfshire Club to meet JDS MLAs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 9 (ANI): Amid the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday reached Golfshire Club in Devanahalli here, where Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs are staying.

The Congress-JDS coalition government in the state plunged into crisis after 11 MLAs resigned as Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) on Saturday. They are presently in Mumbai.

Another independent MLA, H Nagesh, who was inducted as a minister last month, withdrew support from the Kumaraswamy government on Monday.

The deepening crisis has sent senior leaders of both the parties in a huddle with both sides holding a rally of meetings to mitigate the crisis.


