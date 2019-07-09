Karnataka crisis: Security beefed up outside Paddington resort in Madikeri

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI): Security was beefed up on Monday outside Paddington Resort in Madikeri here, where the JDS has booked 10 villas, 15 deluxe and 10 cottages for three days.

Sources said the BJP has also booked 30 rooms for two days in Ramada Hotel at Dodaballapur road for its MLAs.

So far, there are no reports of any such bookings done by the Congress party.

The Congress-JDS coalition in the state is making all efforts to protect its government, which is in trouble after the resignation of several of their MLAs.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who returned to Bengaluru on Sunday evening from the US, said the current political crisis in the state would be resolved and the government will run smoothly.

"The issue will be resolved. Don't worry. This government will run smoothly in the state," Kumaraswamy told reporters here on Monday.

Stating that he does not have any kind of anxiety about the present political development, Kumaraswamy said: "I don't want to discuss anything about politics." (ANI)

