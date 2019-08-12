Crocodile spotted on a roof top in one of the flood-affected areas in Karnataka on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Crocodile spotted on a roof top in one of the flood-affected areas in Karnataka on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Karnataka: Crocodile spotted on house roof in flood-affected Belgaum

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:36 IST

Belgaum (Karnataka) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Creating panic among the villagers, a crocodile was spotted on the roof of a house in flood-affected Raybag taluk here.
The crocodile, which was spotted on Sunday, escaped from the area before the forest officials could reach the spot and rescue it as onlookers threw stones to get the animal off the roof.
Karnataka has been reeling under the impacts of floods and heavy downpour which claimed over 40 lives in the state.
According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), over 14 people are missing since August 1.
The state disaster monitoring centre has also said that 5, 81,702 people have been evacuated from the flood-hit areas.
Yesterday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah undertook an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Karnataka. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa briefed Shah about the rescue and relief operations, which are underway in the state and Belgaum district.
On Saturday, Yediyurappa had announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to next of kin of the deceased.
Meanwhile, all schools and colleges -- government and private -- in affected flood-hit districts will remain closed till August 15. (ANI)

