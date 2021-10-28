Karnataka DCTE forms MoU with Infosys to transform way of technical learning

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 27 (ANI): With the aim to transform ways of learning in higher education, the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE), Karnataka under its "Help Educate" initiative on Wednesday entered into an MoU with IT major Infosys.

The MoU was signed on Wednesday at Vidhana Soudha in presence of state Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana.

The minister said the MoU will benefit about 5 lakh students and faculty belonging to higher education. He said the move will facilitate blended learning and industry readiness of learners as per the aspirations of National Education Policy (NEP) - 2020.



As per this MoU, Infosys will also join hands with the DTCE to train the faculty on a regular basis, and to begin with training of 200 teachers will be conducted at the Mysuru Infosys campus soon.

"The MoU includes three components of providing access to Infosys Springboard which has more than 4,900 courses and 1.6 Lakh learning resources, providing faculty development program and supporting the government in setting up digital infrastructure by donating 15,000 debonded computers," Narayana explained.

"Infosys Springboard is a digital platform developed at a cost of Rs 35 crore by the IT major which enables to acquire multiple digital skills along with life skills. The platform comprising of virtual labs, gamification, and other interesting features also provides access to industry experts and enables to fill the gap between industry requirements and skillsets of students. About 1.6 learning resources incorporated in this includes audios, videos, animations, etc," he added.

The donation of 15,000 De-bonded computers by Infosys will almost end the shortage of computers in Government Diploma, Polytechnic and Engineering colleges of the state. Out of the required 30,000 computers now 27,000 computers worth Rs 135 Cr have been donated by companies under DTCE's "Help Educate" initiative, Narayana said.

The vehicle carrying 300 De-bonded computers to SJ Polytechni, Bengaluru was also flagged off by the minister at the Entrance of Vidhana Soudha. (ANI)

