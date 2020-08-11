Karnataka declares KSEEB Class 10 SSLC results

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 10 (ANI): The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) declared the Secondary School Level Certificate (SSLC) result on Monday, the Karnataka education minister S Suresh announced on Twitter.

Sannidi Mahabaleshwara Hegde topped the state, scoring 625/625 from Sirsi taluk, Uttara Kannada district.

Six students have scored 625/625 whereas 12 students have scored 624/625, as per the results.

About 8,48,203 students appeared for the exam between June 25 and July 4. (ANI)

