Karnataka Deputy CM inaugurates tele-ICU at GIMS

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 16 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan on Monday remotely inaugurated the second round the clock tele Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS).

According to a press release, the first was also inaugurated by the Deputy Chief Minister in Ramangara district hospital a month ago.

"At GIMS tele ICU, a team of 10 expert doctors and trained nurses will remotely supervise and provide round the clock and real-time ICU facilities to 26 patients," the press release said.

Speaking to media after the inauguration, Ashwathnarayan said that these units are being set using the Action Covid-19 Team (ACT-19) fund. "Using Cloudpyhsician it is possible to ensure that a maximum number of patients get ICU treatment,'' he said.

A team of expert doctors and trained nurses in handling ICU will provide real-time treatment to patients. They use the readings of the EMR signals and audio records to provide proper treatment. These tele ICUs are being set up to avoid COVID-19 deaths.

Tele ICU uses radar and high definition and high-resolution cameras to interact.

ACT-19 Grant is a Rs 100 crore fund set up to provide encourage startups which provide powerful solutions and come out with innovative methods to effectively fight COVID-19. Startup vision group chairman Prashanth Prakash, Cloudphysician founder Dr Dileep Raman were present at the inaguration. (ANI)